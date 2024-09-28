Ripon RUFC sink Bramley Phoenix RFC to record third consecutive victory

Action from Ripon RUFC's comfortable home success over Bramley Phoenix. That victory was the club's third in succession since the start of the 2024/25 campaign. Picture: Errington Photography

Ripon RUFC got the better of Bramley Phoenix on Saturday afternoon, extending their perfect start to the season.

The Blues, who kicked-off 2024/25 with victories over Halifax Vandals and Roundhegians, ran out 27-10 winners at Mallorie Park, a result which leaves them second in the Yorkshire Two standings.

The hosts opened the scoring following a breakdown indiscretion, which allowed Drane to open the scoring at 3-0 with a successful penalty goal.

Bramley fought hard in the final minutes of the half and got themselves on the scoreboard with an unconverted try after a kick-and-chase, which saw their player outpace the Ripon defence on the turn.

But, the Blues regained the upper hand thanks to some more heavy-duty defensive play and deeper penetration with ball in hand.

A Bramley attack stalled and Cooper, with impeccable timing, snatched at a looping pass, pinned back his ears and ran half the length of the pitch unopposed to score his team’s first touchdown. Drane then converted for 10–5.

Bramley would however get back on terms before the interval, their winger scooping up a bouncing ball and racing over the whitewash..

Seven minutes into the second period, Dalby moved the home side back in front after Mack and Bennett linked well to progress up field before feeding Pearce.

Waiting out wide was Dalby, who gathered a modest collection of defenders around his waist as he bouldered his way over the line. Drane added the extras for 17-10.

After a further ten minutes, Perez added to the visitors’ misery with a typically powerful drive. The move was started by yet another clean line out delivery from Roebuck and quick play to the right.

Dalby and Austin kept Ripon moving forward before Perez added a finishing touch, making the score 22-10.

Then, from what transpired to be the final scrum of the afternoon, the Blues nudged Bramley backwards and the blind side was exploited to put Take away.

The nippy Fijian showed immense agility and strength to force his way through the away defence and touch down for the all-important fourth try, rounding off the scoring and earning Ripon a bonus point in the process.