Action from Ripon RUFC's comprehensive Yorkshire Two victory on the road at Bramley Phoenix. Picture: Submitted

Ripon RUFC signed off for 2024 with an emphatic victory on the road at Bramley Phoenix.

The Blues ran out 47-0 winners in the end, but did so having ripped the rule book to shreds, scoring more than 70 percent of their points from penalties awarded and recording a shut-out despite being reduced to 14 men for three-quarters of the contest.

Despite their position in the bottom half of the league table, Bramley are a force to be reckoned with at home and, until last Saturday, were undefeated on their own turf this season.

But, promotion-hopefuls Ripon took no notice of this admirable record and, after taking the lead through James Pearce’s second-minute try, went on to dominate all phases of the game, crossing the whitewash a further six times.

After that fast start, the visitors settled nicely into their groove and a speedy break away by Charlie Borchard increased the score after six minutes, with Nick Daley adding his second conversion for 14-0.

Bramley gradually began to force their way into away territory at the end of the first quarter and it was in the process of fending off a counter-attack by the hosts that fly-half Daley was sent off for what the referee deemed to be a high tackle.

Undeterred, Ripon stepped up a gear and Oliver Bennett saw a gap to send a grubber kick through for Aborosio Sovatabua to chase down, hack on, scoop up and carry over the try-line.

Then, from deep inside their own 22, quick thinking from Borchard at a penalty set in motion a slick move which saw Bennett release flying Fijian Sovatabua, who sprinted 70 metres to score his second. Bennett added the extras for a 26-0 half-time advantage.

The opening 34 minutes of the second period passed without any further points being scored, but that was only due to the resolute fashion in which the visitors defended.

Clearly motivated by their interval team-talk, Phoenix threw everything they had at the Blues but were unable to force a breakthrough.

Having weathered that storm, Ripon finished strongly, adding three more scores during the closing stages.

First, Joe Middlemiss stole a home line-out and Sovatabua was eventually sent clear again to complete his hat-trick. Harry Drane’s conversion then made it 33-0.

Moments later, following an entertaining interchange between Ripon’s forwards, Billy Burgin plunged over for his maiden 1st XV try, again converted by Drane.

Tom Graham, Sovatabua and Jacob Butterill then combined to set up Tom Roebuck to round things off, Bennett converting for 47-0 to leave the Blues third in the Yorkshire Two standings heading into the New Year.