Ripon RUFC thrashed local rivals Northallerton in Yorkshire Two on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Errington Photography

Ripon RUFC made a return to winning ways when they thrashed derby rivals Northallerton 46-5.

The Blues kicked-off their 2024/25 campaign with three consecutive triumphs, but were narrowly beaten by Yarnbury last time out.

And they wasted little time in setting about bouncing back from that loss, taking the lead just six minutes into Saturday’s Yorkshire Two clash.

Rayner made a break in midfield and handed on to Butterill. Borchard, Drane and Mosley then combined to set the supporting Roebuck up to finish for 5-0.

The lead was doubled when Borchard fed Shield, who found Koroiyadi, with the agile prop feeding young winger Mosley to touch down.

Ripon went 15-0 ahead on 24 minutes, Borchard chipping ahead then claiming the ball himself to run in unopposed.

Graham was next to cross the whitewash after Shield made some good ground with his pace. Cooper managed to convert on this occasion, making it 22-0.

Just before half-time, Koroiyadi spun out from the side of the maul and bagged the Blues’ fifth try, nudging the score-line along to 27-0 at the interval.

The second period saw Northallerton up their game and play with real spirit for 20 minutes, reducing the deficit with an unconverted try.

But, 27-5 was as good as it got for the hosts, as Ripon regained the upper hand and finished the match strongly.

Further tries were scored by Pearce, Koroiyadi and Borchard, with two more conversions from the boot of Cooper wrapping things up.

Victory leaves the Blues second in the table after five rounds of fixtures.