Ripon RUFC bounced back from their opening-day-of-the-season defeat with a thrilling Yorkshire Two victory over Roundhegians in sweltering conditions at Mallorie Park. Picture: Submitted

Saturday’s Yorkshire Two clash was played out in sweltering conditions, with the Blues requiring just 28 seconds to break the deadlock and seemingly on track for a comfortable victory having surged into a 17-point lead.

But they were then pegged back before an entertaining affair featuring end-to-end action and a nail-biting conclusion eventually ended 35-33 in the home side’s favour.

Ripon opened the scoring almost straight from kick-off, Will Barrett feeding winger Tom Graham, who bounced through two would-be tacklers before completing a 40-metre dash to touch down. Mikey Bray added the extras for 7-0.

On 11 minutes, Nick Perez broke up the right touchline and Max Marston’s clever chip over the opposition defence was gathered by Morgan Clark, who outpaced the cover to finish in the corner. Bray’s conversion attempt from 45 metres had both the range and accuracy required and made the score 14-0.

Bray then nudged the Blues further clear with a penalty, before Roundhegians sprung into life and reduced the deficit with a converted try of their own.

Bray was successful with another shot at goal, putting his side 20-7 up, however the visitors were able to breach the Ripon defence again soon afterwards, running in their second touchdown.

The final 10 minutes of the opening period saw Ripon regather their composure and start to build some momentum.

And having won a scrum against the head on the away team's five-metre line, Perez seized the initiative and the ball, crashing over to give the hosts a 25-14 interval lead.

A sloppy start to the second half would however see the Blues ship two tries in quick succession, with Roundhegians edging ahead for the first time in the contest.

A better period of Ripon play followed and Bray landed another penalty to edge the home side back in front at 28-26.

They held onto that advantage until the 79th minute, when the visitors went over for a converted try which looked as if it would win them the game.