Ripon RUFC kicked-off the New Year with a 27-22 Yorkshire Two success over Wath Upon Dearne at Mallorie Park. Picture: Submitted

The Blues were thrashed 43-8 by their visitors when they met earlier in the season, but more than made up for that result as they ground out an impressive victory over the side directly above them in the Yorkshire Two standings.

Ripon did not make the best of starts to the game, however, and found themselves 5-0 down early on.

After the loss of Leeming at seven minutes for not rolling away, a quickly-taken tap by the evergreen Wath scrum-half enabled him to throw a cheeky inside pass which found a rampaging prop in support and the visitors opened the scoring with nine minutes gone.

From the restart, Wharton claimed the ball, Evans handled twice to keep play alive and Anderson carried strongly to make good ground.

Marston then cropped up from a quick ruck to feed Burt on the touchline, and he had the presence to step inside his opponent. The ball was then offloaded to Thompson at the next breakdown and he danced through two attempted tackles to touch down for the Blues. Clark added the Conversion to put his side 7-5 ahead.

A long-range Clark penalty goal then extended the home lead, however the remainder of the opening period belonged to Wath, who crossed twice to take a 17-10 lead into the interval.

Ripon were however back on terms within a minute of the resumption, Williams muscling his way through a number of opposing players to pick up Martston’s chip over the top and sauntering in unopposed. Clark converted effortlessly to level the score at 17-17.

The topsy-turvy nature of the contest continued and Wath’s fourth try saw them secure a bonus point and re-take the lead at 22-17 before Clark reduced the deficit with another well-struck penalty.

At the end of the third quarter, a massive turnover from Dalby saw him and Evans involved in a counter-attack, which Marston followed up swiftly.

Thompson was next to join in and, when a chance to step-and-go presented itself, the plucky teenager did just that and ran clear to register what proved to be the game’s decisive score.

