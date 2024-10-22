Ripon RUFC lost out at Ossett at the weekend. Picture: Errington Photography

Ripon RUFC suffered their second defeat in seven Yorkshire Two outings this term when they went down 17-13 on the road at Ossett.

Following a fine start to the season, victory would have left the Blues second in the table and within touching distance of leaders Dinnington, but Saturday's loss sees them drop to third place.

Ripon turned around at Queen’s Terrace with a half-time lead and were seemingly in the driving seat as far as penalties and favour with the referee were concerned.

The visitors did however go off the boil in the second period and allowed their hosts to shut down the game and grind out a narrow win.

The early exchanges saw the Blues looking to play wide at every opportunity and Ossett looking to use their heavy cavalry in closer quarters.

Both approaches proved unsuccessful for the first 10 minutes until, from a line-out, Roebuck took the ball cleanly and set up a driving maul which skipper Pearce finished off for a 5-0 lead.

Ossett hit back by kicking a penalty, though Ripon's five-point cushion was soon restored when Cooper successfully dissected the posts himself.

There were no more points scored before the interval and the second period saw the hosts exploit the breeze and slope much better, piecing together some useful attacks and forcing the Blues onto the back foot.

Ripon, however, continued to build on their set-piece dominance and caused Ossett all sorts of problems at scrum time.

Nevertheless, the West Yorkshiremen moved ahead through a converted try and then, with Blues captain Pearce in the sin-bin, used their numerical advantage to cross for a second time, seizing a 17-8 lead.

Ripon did manage to reduce the arrears late on as Daley drifted out wide into space and finished off a perfectly-floated pass from Bennett to make it 17-13, however that was as good as it would get for them.

The Blues were due to entertain Redcar in the Yorkshire Shield this Saturday, but have been awarded a home walkover.

Thus, they will not return to action until November 2, when they play host to Baildon in Yorkshire Two.