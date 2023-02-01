Saturday saw mid-table Ripon RUFC beaten 24-12 away from home by Yorkshire Two promotion hopefuls Baildon. Picture: Submitted

The game started awfully for the Blues, with a poorly-executed kick-off reception gifting the hosts a pretty much unopposed run to the try-line and a 7-0 lead with less than 60 seconds on the clock.

Injury was then added to insult after the restart when Baildon pressed close to the Ripon line and Britton was removed from play after an heroic tackle that prevented a further score, but incapacitated him from the rest of the game.

The rest of the first quarter played out with the visitors proving a force to be reckoned with at the set-piece, yet it was the home side who were in the ascendancy in open play.

After 19 minutes, Baildon increased their lead to 14 – 0 with a second converted try, however that proved to be their last scoring opportunity of the opening period as the Blues tightened up defensively.

They also started to play with purpose with ball in hand, though ultimately without sufficient penetration to reduce the deficit.

The second quarter saw Ripon edge back into the game despite them making more unforced errors than necessary. And, on 26 minutes, a glimmer of hope arose when the home backs actually caught offside for the first time.

Clark stepped up coolly to slot the first of four penalty goals, narrowing the gap slightly at 14-3.

Neither side added to their tally before the break and the second period saw pretty much more of the same from both teams.

Baildon capitalised on a Ripon error for one try and carefully created their next from some positive positional and possession play, neither of which were converted.

The Blues performed with heart in all areas, but just couldn’t get the line breaks their play deserved.

Clark kicked three further penalties to take the score to a palatable 24-12 at full-time, but the Blues will need to keep asking the same question about how they can turn consistently high-quality possession into more points.