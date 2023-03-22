News you can trust since 1836
Ripon RUFC extend unbeaten run with comfortable home success over Wheatley Hills RUFC

Ripon RUFC beat Wheatley Hills 24-5 in Yorkshire Two to extend their recent unbeaten run into a fifth match.

By Rhys Howell
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 12:20 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 12:20 GMT
Ripon RUFC on the attack during Saturday's Yorkshire Two victory over Wheatley Hills at Mallorie Park. Picture: Submitted
The Blues were good value for their third consecutive victory, with Saturday’s result ensuring that they stay fifth in the table with one league fixture remaining this term.

They took the lead when Bray slotted over a penalty goal to put his side 3-0 up, which is where the score remained for the remainder of the half.

A flurry of activity from Hills brought them close to the home line just before the interval, though some brilliant defensive work kept them at bay.

Ripon started the second period well and, through some accurate tactical kicking from Thompson and Bray, kept the visitors pinned deep inside their own territory.

After 52 minutes, repeated phases saw the Blues build up some serious pressure and, following a series of rucks, Powell picked up and darted through to touch down for his side’s first try of the afternoon.

The ever-reliable Bray added the resulting conversion to take the score to 10-0.

Not messing about from the restart, the hosts went straight back into attacking mode and on 59 minutes their entire front row handled slickly to make good ground before feeding Thompson, who outrageously stepped the away defence and ran in for Ripon’s second try.

Bray again added the extra two points to move the scoreline on to 17-0.

A scrappy period of play followed, with both sides displeasing the referee, resulting in a yellow card apiece.

A quickly-taken tap penalty saw Hills cross the whitewash to narrow the deficit at 17-5 with things then hotting up in the final moments as Ripon’s Perez was dismissed.

The opposition sought to take advantage of their numerical advantage, however it was Ripon who had the final say following a series of phases involving Anderson, Newcombe and Thompson again.

This time, Powell was on the end of a short pass with seemingly nowhere to go, but he capitalised on some flimsy tackling to bounce his way through, registering his second and Ripon’s third touchdown of the afternoon.

Again Bray made no mistake with his kick, wrapping things up at 24-5.

Next up for the Blues is a trip to North Ribblesdale this Saturday.

