Ripon RUFC end positive season on a disappointing note with defeat at Halifax Vandals

Ripon RUFC's 2024/25 season ended with a defeat. Picture: Submitted

Ripon RUFC failed to finish what has been a largely positive season on a high note when they suffered a disappointing defeat on the road at Halifax Vandals.

The Blues headed into Saturday’s fixture having won 14 of their previous 21 matches and having spent almost the entirety of 2024/25 occupying third place in Yorkshire Two.

But, they came unstuck in what was their last league outing of the campaign, losing out by a 28-13 score-line.

Fortunately for them, fourth-placed Baildon were unable to capitalise, meaning that Ripon held on to third spot, despite their defeat.

The game started well for the Blues and Clouston kicked a penalty goal after just five minutes to hand them the lead.

The next half an hour saw both sides testing each other out, with continuity for both sides impacted by both rigorous defence and unforced errors.

The Vandals would eventually break through on 34 minutes, that converted try putting them 7-3 up.

Another score followed and doubled the home tally, but from the last play of the half, an attack which stemmed from a line-out was finished off by Oscar Way.

Clouston’s conversion made it 14-10 at the interval, and sent the visitors into half-time still very much in the contest.

The second period would however see Ripon’s lighter pack struggle up front, while they also continuously fell foul of the referee.

They conceded a host of penalties and had three players yellow-carded, leaving them massively up against it.

Trailing 21-10 already by this point after Halifax crossed early in the second period, the Blues did not give up and Clouston banged over another penalty to narrow the gap slightly.

But, the home side then added their fourth try to wrap up a bonus-point victory.