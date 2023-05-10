Ripon RUFC edged out by Wath-upon-Dearne in Papa Johns Community Cup final

Ripon RUFC's pack prepare to scrum down during their Papa Johns Community Cup final clash with Wath-upon-Dearne at the home of Darlington Mowden Park. Picture: Submitted

The Blues fought back from 14-3 down to take the lead, but eventually ended up on the wrong end of a 25-23 scoreline at Darlington Northern Echo Arena, the home of National One outfit Darlington Mowden Park.

Wath drew first blood, scoring an early try following a spell of forward pressure and then adding the resulting conversion for a 7-0 lead.

Ripon were soon back in the contest, however, Bray kicking a penalty goal following an infringement at the breakdown.

Ripon RUFC on the attack during their narrow loss to Wath-upon-Dearne.

With the Blues on top, they were awarded another penalty, though on this occasion Bray’s attempt drifted narrowly wide.

And Wath went on to extend their advantage soon afterwards, moving 14-3 ahead courtesy of their second converted try.

At the start of the second quarter, Bray fielded a kick deep inside his own territory and opened up the pitch with a long pass over to Woolfenden. The latter opened up to take his opposite number on the outside and then pressed through two further tackle attempts, before being pulled up short of the whitewash.

The ever-present Barrett was however on hand to pick up the final pass and scamper over. Bray’s conversion took the score-line to 14–10.

Ripon kept coming and, although Williams was stopped before he could make it across the line, Evans did power his way through.

Bray again added the extras to move the Blues into a 17-14 advantage, then booted over a penalty to stretch his side’s lead to six points.

Wath had the final say of the opening period, grabbing their third try to make it 20-19, but the first score of the second half went to Ripon as Bray dissected the posts once more.

The South Yorkshiremen went on to enjoy a spell in the ascendancy and kicked another three-pointer to trim the gap to 23-22.

The Blues then saw two men sin-binned, and although they initially withstood more Wath pressure, an 80th-minute penalty saw them snatch a late, late lead.