Ripon RUFC ease past Bramley Phoenix to record back-to-back Yorkshire Two victories
The Blues kicked-off their 2023/24 campaign with a defeat at North Ribblesdale, but bounced back with a nail-biting success over Roundhegians last weekend.
And they followed that result up in Leeds, securing a four-try bonus point as they came away victorious by a 33-10 score-line.
Having already missed a penalty kick at goal, Bramley took a 5-0 lead on 17 minutes, but Ripon piled on the pressure immediately from the restart.
And having won themselves a penalty, the Blues narrowed the gap when the trusty boot of Mikey Bray dissected the uprights.
They then moved in front after a big hit by Liam Wood on a Phoenix man saw the ball spilled, allowing Lucian Wray break forward at pace, scattering defenders at will before releasing Tom Roebuck, who touched down. Bray’s conversion took the score to 10-5.
With half-time approaching, Bray emphatically landed another penalty from 40 metres out to send the visitors into the interval with a 13-5 advantage.
The second period began with Bray booting over another three-pointer before Bramley hit back and registered their second unconverted try of the afternoon to narrow the gap to 16-10.
With 10 minutes remaining, some good work by Wood created an opportunity that Harvey Hooley finished off, showcasing his turn of pace and evasiveness with the ball in hand to make it 21-10.
And the away lead was stretched to 16 points when Wray kept a Phoenix kick to touch kick in play for Billy Burgin to collect and feed Bray. Wharton was set loose toward the right touchline and was joined by Adam Newcombe, who helped keep Ripon moving forwards
Tom Graham, by this stage acting as scrum-half, was quickest off the mark and went himself, dotting down for 26-10.
Deep into stoppage-time, the Blues secured the bonus point, as Tom Austin burst clear to score, with Bray adding the extra two points just before the final whistle sounded.
Victory leaves Ripon third in the Yorkshire Two standings heading into this Saturday’s trip to fifth-placed Yarnbury.