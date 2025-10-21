Ripon RUFC on the attack during Saturday's comprehensive derby victory over North Yorkshire rivals Northallerton RUFC at Mallorie Park. Picture: Submitted

Ripon RUFC thrashed local rivals Northallerton in what was a hard-fought derby clash.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Blues ran out 47-0 victors at Mallorie Park on Saturday afternoon, recording just their second Yorkshire Two win of the season in the process.

The visitors did make the going tough for their hosts for long periods of the match and competed well in the scrum as well as threatening the home line on a number of occasions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Ripon just had too much quality, and they moved ahead with just nine minutes on the clock when Adam Newcombe appeared out of nowhere to support a break by Jacob Drane and touched down.

Morgan Clark added the conversion for 7-0, then James Woolfenden embarked on a 60-metre sprint for the line, running around two defenders and through two more after Clark had picked up a loose ball in midfield.

The home lead was extended via a try on the opposite wing as Tom Graham followed up an Elliot Davies-Taylor dash and applied the finishing touch in typically powerful fashion.

Clark again added the extras and the Blues had a 21-point advantage with 26 minutes gone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A fourth try and Ripon's bonus point arrived before half-time when Newcombe controlled a driving maul from a line-out and dotted down for Clark to convert for 28-0.

The second period started better for Northallerton, with their pack doing some sterling work at scrum-time, though the home side added to their tally from another line-out catch-and-drive, with Davies-Taylor the man to plunge over on this occasion.

Trailing by 33 points, the visitors did manage to apply some pressure of their own, but the Blues worked hard in defence to keep them at bay.

As the game was entering its closing stages, there were some flashes of brilliance from Ripon players that enabled them to put some gloss on the score-line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 78 minutes, an attack up the left touchline saw Drane smash and then weave his way through the defence, with Will Barrett on hand to finish.

Clark added the extras to make it 40-0 and then, shortly after the restart, man of the match Allan Hudson was able to gallop 60 metres to touch down.

The ever-reliable Clark made no mistake with the conversion to round things off.