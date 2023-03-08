Ripon RUFC continue recent run of good form with comprehensive home win over Leeds Corinthians

Action from Ripon RUFC's comprehensive 44-17 Yorkshire Two triumph over Leeds Corinthians at Mallorie Park. Picture: Submitted

The Blues triumphed by a 44-17 score-line at Mallorie Park as they consolidated fifth position in the Yorkshire Two standings.

The hosts wasted no time opening their account and, following a high tackle on Perez, Bray lined up to slot the first of his eight successful kicks at goal to open the scoring at 3-0 with just a minute played.

Another Bray penalty edged Ripon further ahead before Woolfenden weaved his way though the away defence to touch down under the posts. Bray converted to take the score to 13-0 in as many minutes.

With the Leeds outfit’s indiscretions piling up, another penalty from Bray made it 16-0 after a quarter of an hour.

Barker fielded the restart securely and fed Prewett, who made some ground. Wharton was on hand to take the ball up the touch line and Graham then joined the party to bludgeon his way though to register the Blues’ second try. Bray once again made no mistake with boot, leaving the hosts 23 points to the good.

Just past the midway point of the first period, Ripon extended their lead to 30 points.

Wharton made good ground at a line-out following a penalty, then Graham fed Middlemiss before Dalby took over and battered his way through.

Bray added the extras but was then sin-binned and Corinthians registered their first try of the day to make it 30-5.

But Ripon were soon back in the ascendancy and some good work by Barker then set Dalby away for his second try, Bray converting once more.

Trailing 37-5 at the interval, it was the visitors who struck first in the second half, a converted try reducing the deficit slightly at 37-12.

Despite being down to 14 men as a result of Barker’s sin-binning, the Blues would however grab the game’s next score as Perez pounced when the ball squirted out the back of a Leeds scrum near their own five-metre line.