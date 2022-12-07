Ripon RUFC complete league double over local rivals Northallerton RUFC

Action from Ripon RUFC's 46-10 home win over local rivals Northallerton at Mallorie Park. Pictures: Tyler Parker Photography

The Blues followed up September’s equally convincing 39-14 away win with a 46-10 derby victory, running in seven tries as they climbed to sixth position in the Yorkshire Two standings.

Visiting Northallerton, who find themselves second-from-bottom of the pile, did however get off to a strong start, crossing the whitewash to seize a 5-0 lead inside six minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A penalty from the boot of the ever-reliable Bray got Ripon up and running, and they moved ahead just past the midway point of the opening period when Anderson seized on the loose ball following a malfunction at the tail of an away line-out and weaved his way through three attempted tackles to touch down.

Ripon RUFC secure line-out ball during Saturday's Yorkshire Two encounter.

Moments later, following an Anderson break which was well-supported by Thompson, Wood ran in the hosts’ second try, converted by Bray to take the score-line to 15–5.

On the half-hour, Woolfenden set off on one of his trademark mercurial runs, covering 40 metres and beating four defenders on his way over the line. Bray converted again to nudge his side into a 22-5 lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

With five minutes left of the half to play, Ripon continued to press and were rewarded with their fourth try and a bonus point as Thompson went over following a quickly-taken penalty by Marston.

Trailing 27-5 at the interval, Woolfenden added to the visitors’ misery early in the second period with his second try of the afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A fluid move up the pitch involved Graham (twice), Leeming and Eleftheriou, before Woolfenden finished in the corner and Bray added the extras for 34-5.

The Blues continued to turn the screw and Anderson was next to double his tally for the game after Eleftheriou and Graham linked up to move the play quickly to the right flank from a 50th-minute a line-out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

With 56 minutes on the clock, Northallerton managed to reduce the deficit slightly, a visiting player taking a quick tap and scampering clear.

Ten minutes later, Ripon rounded off the scoring when Bray hung up a perfectly-weighted cross-kick for Graham to run onto and finish, with the former booting over the extras to make it 46-10.

Advertisement Hide Ad