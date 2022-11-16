Ripon RUFC Bluebelles beat Hemsworth to record first win of the season

Action from Ripon RUFC Bluebelles' 24-17 home win over Hemsworth at Mallorie Park. Picture: Tyler Parker Photography

Trailing 7-0 early on, the hosts reduced the deficit as Jo Martin crossed the line after a bruising run to claim her first competitive try for the team.

Two points behind at the interval, the Bluebelles began the second half strongly. Using quickly-recycled ball to try and get around the resolute Hemsworth defence, the experience and decision-making of Liv Ward told as Ripon’s fly-half charged through and dotted down under the posts.

The momentum with them and their tails up, the Bluebelles enjoyed another prolonged spell of possession and repeated forward carries gained them territory while sucking in visiting players.

Jo Hammond was on the end of the final pass of the attack which led to Ripon’s third score, and although faced with a lot of work to do, she was able to power around the last defender before touching down.

Hemsworth then roared back into the contest and levelled the scores at 17-17, however the home team were not finished.

Some nimble forward work and hard carries backed up by quick support-play and fast recycling of the ball led to them creating another scoring opportunity for Ward, who dummied through a gap and crossed the whitewash to seal a 24-17 triumph.

Meanwhile, Ripon Men’s 1st XV’s inconsistent 2022/23 form continued as they were beaten 15-3 at home by high-flying Harrogate Pythons.

The Blues romped to an emphatic 54-21 success over struggling Barnsley in their previous outing thanks to tries from Wharton (2), Graham (2), Evans, Dalby and Butler.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But they were unable to follow that result up with another victory when they entertained the Pythons, Saturday’s loss leaving them sixth in the Yorkshire Two standings having won five and lost five of their first 10 fixtures.

‘Gate arrived at Mallorie Park top of the table and on an eight-match winning run, however it was Ripon who struck first.

Bray successfully landed a 20th-minute shot at goal after the visitors were penalised for a tackling offence, but that was as good as it would get for the Blues.