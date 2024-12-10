Ripon RUFC beat Roundhegians RFC to end three-match losing run

Ripon RUFC beat Roundhegians at Mallorie Park on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Submitted

Ripon RUFC ended a run of three consecutive defeats when they beat Roundhegians 15-7 at Mallorie Park.

That unexpected sequence of results following a largely positive start to the campaign saw the Blues lose ground in the fight for the division’s runners-up spot behind runaway leaders Dinnington, but Saturday’s success does at least keep them in touch with second-placed Yarnbury.

In atrocious conditions, Ripon did not have things all their own way against spirited opposition and needed a gritty second-half comeback to get them over the line.

In a dull opening 40 for the hosts, in which despite dominating the scrums, they simply couldn’t get into gear, the Blues conceded a converted try shortly before the half-time whistle and looked as clueless as they were pointless at the interval.

That opening score came with the home side down to 14 men with Drane sin-binned for dissent, and saw Roundhegians run the ball quickly out of defence and take advantage of a simple overlap.

In the second period, Ripon sought to use the elements to their advantage with some lengthy kicks from Nick Daley. Soon the pressure began to tell, and 10 minutes after the restart, from a series of short drives, Dalby crashed over to reduce the deficit to 7-5.

On 66 minutes, a driving maul from a line-out provided the platform for Tom Austin to cross the try-line and edge the Blues into the lead.

The hosts then wrapped things up six minutes from time when Sovatabua’s perfect offload sent Hanson over the whitewash.

Third-placed Ripon, who sit nine points shy of Yarnbury in second, play their final fixture before the Christmas break this Saturday, on the road at Bramley Phoenix.