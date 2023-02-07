Ripon Grammar School student to represent county at National Show Jumping Finals at Hickstead in May

The news follows her first place success in the 100cm show jumping competition against schools from across North, West and East Yorkshire at the the NSEA county qualifiers, which was held at Northallerton Equestrian Centre on January 21.

Cassie’s mum, Samantha Campbell, said: “It’s a real achievement representing the county of North Yorkshire. I am a very proud mum indeed.”

Cassie, who started riding at just six years old, is one of the youngest riders and has been in partnership with her Connemara pony - Shanbo Dun.

Cassie Halliday mid-jump riding her pony 'Shanbo Dun'

She recalled her early dreams for the future: “When I was younger, I went to a riding school every week and hoped that one day I could own my own pony and compete like the professionals”

She also talked about the experience on competition day with anticipation and welcome relief, she said: “After a rocky start in the 90cm class, I approached the 100cm class with more focus and determination.”

Cassie has a successful strategy that has helped her to deal with any performance nerves, she said: “It is daunting competing at finals and competitions with so many people watching.

“I try to focus on putting together everything I’ve learnt and ignore the audience.”

First place show jumping

She also recalled her mum told her that there was ‘no such thing as pressure’.

Cassie spoke about her close bond with her pony, Shanbo: “I feel that the bond between myself and my pony is very strong.

“I try not to be nervous on my horse as we share so much trust.

“I was more relaxed and focused less on the timing and instead more on the corners and approach to fences.

She explained that magic moment of clarity and remaining calm under pressure: “I started to speed my Pony up, as there had only been one other clear round.

“I was so proud when he finished over a tricky ‘skinny jump’.

“I walked him back to the horse box thrilled he rode so well.

“I was told that my current position was first, but there were still around 10 riders to jump so I was expecting to be knocked down.

“The standard of riding was so high, that when I saw I’d won the class I couldn’t believe it!”

As the other riders congratulated her she took a moment to reflect on how her hard work had paid-off: “Training my pony in the winter has been particularly hard this year, we don’t have the facilities that other riders do.

The balance between school work and riding is difficult to strike but Cassie's passion shines through, she said: “I would never give up horse riding, if I ever gave up I wouldn’t be who I am now.

Cassie fully understands how important her riding time has become, she said: “I will continue to compete throughout my education as it’s an escape from school, it’s when I’m most happy, without it I don’t think I’d do so well in school.

“I really excel in biology and hope to become an equine specialist and work with horses all the time.

