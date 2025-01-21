Abo Sovatabua on his way to scoring one of his three tries during Ripon RUFC's thrashing of Hemsworth. Picture: Submitted

Rampant Ripon RUFC scored no fewer than 14 tries as they thrashed struggling Hemsworth 86-5 on Saturday afternoon.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Blues, who consolidated third place in the Yorkshire Two standings courtesy of what was their fourth consecutive victory, showed no mercy at Mallorie Park, with three players managing to complete hat-tricks.

Tom Graham opened the scoring with just two minutes on the clock following good work by Harvey Hooley. Harry Drane then converted for 7–0.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their lead increased thanks to a text-book catch-and-drive at a line-out, skipper James Pearce applying the final touch.

Abo Sovatabua then followed up a Nick Daley cross-kick, judged the bounce of the ball expertly and ran in from 40 metres out. Drane’s conversion made it 19-0.

After the home pack stole scrum ball, Daley and Hooley combined to present Saula Take with a clear route to the try-line. Drane added the extras for 26-0.

From the restart, Graham took the ball in space and after a couple of nifty sidesteps and a wicked dummy, proceeded to gallop 70 metres to score. Drane again converted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bottom-of-the-table Hemsworth then hit back with an unconverted try, but normal service was resumed soon afterwards as a good move ended with Sakiusa Komaitai setting up Hooley to make it 38-5.

Next, some sleight of hand involving Billy Burgin and Iain Barker up the touchline released Sovatabua again and Drane’s kick dissected the posts for a 45-5 advantage.

The final touchdown of the half was scored by Daley, who finished off yet another move started by the irrepressible Graham.

In the first minute of the second half, Oliver Bennett and Daley linked well to create the space for Graham to power through and register the first of Ripon’s hat-tricks, Drane converting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another scrum turnover led to Hooley crossing next for a 62-5 lead, then Sovatabua made the hard yards before unselfishly handing over to Daley to finish, then convert his own try.

Captain Pearce showcased his pace on the way to crossing for his second try, with Daley casually drop-kicking the conversion.

With less than 10 minutes to play, Sovatabua struck again, sealing his treble with a 70-metre break.

Then, to round things off, Pearce completed the trilogy of hat-tricks having received the ball in midfield then outpaced the visiting defence.