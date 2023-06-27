Perfect ten for Collingham & Linton CC as Charlie Swallow smashes a ton

Charlie Swallow hit a run-a-ball century as Collingham & Linton made it 10 wins out of 10 for 2023. Picture: Steve Riding

Jonathan Haslem’s high-flyers posted a hefty 301/6 away at New Rover, Swallow hitting 107 not out from just 107 balls alongside Gregory Brown (56) and Az Weerasinghe (44).

Toby Jacklin then snapped up five wickets to help restrict the home side to 234/9 in their 50 overs, Saturday’s result moving Collingham 45 points clear at the summit.

Seventh-placed Bilton got back to winning ways when they beat Rawdon by six wickets away from home.

Tim Goodman bowled superbly, claiming 6-50 as the hosts were dismissed on 193.

Goodman then completed an excellent afternoon’s work, making 54 not out to lead Bilton to 195/4 after opener Cameron Martin had struck 41 at the top of the order.

In Division Two, Beckwithshaw registered their fourth success on the spin, edging out local rivals Follifoot by a one-wicket margin.

Jack Harris bagged 5-38 and George Stephens 3-64 for ‘Shaw as the Bulls were all out for 232, Hector Bowerman (78) and Tom Stewart (46) impressing with the bat.

Miles Buller (56) and Ross Sedgley (43) then top-scored as the Stags just about made it over the line, reaching 236/9 with just three balls to spare.

Second-placed Bardsey’s promotion hopes were dented by a seven-wicket loss at Steeton.

Henry Wainman (49), Yasar Ali (48) and Jack Wasley (39) all contributed to a first-innings score of 228, but that total did not prove to be anywhere near sufficient.

