Paul Passman crowned Harrogate Amateur Bowling Association’s Veterans Merit champion
Thirty crown green bowlers contested this year’s competition, played over two days at Wetherby BC, with eight of them progressing to the final day.
In the quarter-finals, Andy Ison (Knaresborough BC) overcame Barrie Sugden (Wayside BC), while Knaresborough’s Passman beat Dave Rowson (Black Swan BC).
Chas Charleton (Black Swan) won against John Scruton (Collingham BC), and Chris Sunter (Bilton Dragon BC) saw off club-mate Janet Mudd.
Paul Passman edged past Ison in the semi-finals, with Sunter knocking out Charleton.
In the final, the scores were tied on the sixteenth at 11, nineteenth at 13 and twenty-fourth at 16 across, but Passman eventually wrapped up a 21-17 success.
The Knaresborough BC ace will now represent the Harrogate Veterans League in next month’s Champion of Champions competition at Low Harrogate BC.
