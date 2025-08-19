Pannal GC will host the North of England Under-16 Strokeplay Championship. Picture: Pannal GC

Pannal Golf Club in Harrogate is set to host the prestigious North of England Under-16 Open Amateur Stroke Play Championships later this week.

The competition, which attracts the cream of junior talent from across the UK and the continent, will take place at the Follifoot Road venue between August 20 and 22.

Among the field of 106 boys and 26 girls will be 15 entrants from Yorkshire, including local stars Sophie McKelvie of Oakdale GC and Shona Lawson from Bedale GC.

Pannal’s Men’s Captain Andrew Asquith said: “The number of young golfers wishing to play in what will be the 24th staging of this golf tournament is very encouraging.

“It augurs well for the future of golf in the UK and Europe. I am sure that many of them will go on to very successful golf careers as they follow in the footsteps of previous competitors Matt Fitzpatrick of Sheffield, the 2022 US Open Champion, and Lottie Woad, recent winner of the Ladies’ Scottish Open.”

As in previous years there will be a curtain raiser on August 19, with an under-16 boys international match between England and Scotland.

“We are sure this will be a great match, featuring eight of the best junior boys from England and Scotland played over our challenging 18 holes,” said Pannal Ladies’ Captain Vicky Eyre.

The tournament then begins with two rounds each played on August 20 and 21. There will then be a cut with 36 holes being played the final day to decide the winner.

Spectators are welcome and entry to the course is free.