Opening weekend of Theakston Nidderdale League and Airedale & Wharfedale League seasons heavily disrupted by weather

The opening weekend of the Theakston Nidderdale League season was heavily disrupted by the wet weather, with just two of Saturday’s six scheduled Division One fixtures going ahead.
By Sports Reporter
Published 30th Apr 2024, 11:50 BST
Charlie Swallow made an impact with both bat and ball, but could not save Collingham & Linton CC from defeat. Picture: Steve RidingCharlie Swallow made an impact with both bat and ball, but could not save Collingham & Linton CC from defeat. Picture: Steve Riding
Charlie Swallow made an impact with both bat and ball, but could not save Collingham & Linton CC from defeat. Picture: Steve Riding

Goldsborough beat Birstwith by 15 runs having posted 207 all out, skipper Jarrod McPhee (101) smashing a superb century as Sam Ryan claimed 3-33.

James Riley made 56 when the visitors responded, but a trio of scalps apiece for Graham Shorter, James Wood and Henry Saul ensured they did not progress any further than 192.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Elsewhere, West Tanfield recorded an emphatic home win over newly-promoted Alne.

Peter Carr (38) and Eddie Myers (36) hit useful runs for the away side, however they were bowled out for just 132, Dominic Kelleher snapping up 5-42.

An unbeaten half-century from the bat of Harry Lamb (65 not out) then steered Tanfield to 134/1 and a nine-wicket triumph.

In Division One of the Airedale Wharfedale League, last season’s runaway champions Collingham & Linton failed to get their title defence off to a positive start.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The one and only top flight fixture not to be rained off on Saturday saw visiting Otley put 202/6 on the board in 50 overs, Charlie Swallow claiming 3-42 with the ball in hand.

Dinura Gunawardena (37) and Swallow (34) both made starts when Collingham set about their run-chase, though they were bowled out well short of where they needed to be on 145.

Related topics:Theakston Nidderdale LeagueWest Tanfield

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.