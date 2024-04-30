Charlie Swallow made an impact with both bat and ball, but could not save Collingham & Linton CC from defeat. Picture: Steve Riding

Goldsborough beat Birstwith by 15 runs having posted 207 all out, skipper Jarrod McPhee (101) smashing a superb century as Sam Ryan claimed 3-33.

James Riley made 56 when the visitors responded, but a trio of scalps apiece for Graham Shorter, James Wood and Henry Saul ensured they did not progress any further than 192.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elsewhere, West Tanfield recorded an emphatic home win over newly-promoted Alne.

Peter Carr (38) and Eddie Myers (36) hit useful runs for the away side, however they were bowled out for just 132, Dominic Kelleher snapping up 5-42.

An unbeaten half-century from the bat of Harry Lamb (65 not out) then steered Tanfield to 134/1 and a nine-wicket triumph.

In Division One of the Airedale Wharfedale League, last season’s runaway champions Collingham & Linton failed to get their title defence off to a positive start.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The one and only top flight fixture not to be rained off on Saturday saw visiting Otley put 202/6 on the board in 50 overs, Charlie Swallow claiming 3-42 with the ball in hand.