North Yorkshire woman to make history sailing Atlantic as fearless all female crew “tackle waves up to thirty feet high”
Bobbie Mellor, 34, alongside her all female crew, is currently battling extreme mental and physical challenges that come with crossing the ferocious Atlantic Ocean, in a race aptly named ‘The World’s Toughest Row’.
Having set off from La Gomera in the Canaries in December with a fleet of 38 other crews from around the world, she and her team-mates are 2,000 miles into their unsupported journey as they make their way to Antigua, in the Caribbean.
Rowing two hours on two hours off for anything up to 50 days, they have been battling sleep deprivation, salt sores, physical extremes, and the psychological challenges of the open ocean.
The crew have fuelled a media storm to strike their campaign in raising awareness on climate change, whilst raising money for charities protecting those on the frontlines of the environmental crisis.
Miss Mellor, global head of sustainability for Vodafone, and her Wavebreakers teammates Hatty Carder, and Katherine Antrobus, have been training for more than two years to join the ranks of fewer than one hundred women in history to attempt the journey, which they hope to complete on January 27.
Miss Mellor said: “First and foremost, I’m rowing the Atlantic in support of charities tackling the climate crisis.
“What better way to raise money and awareness, than to go back to basics and cross an ocean powered just by our own oars?”
“I’ve always been quite adventurous, but the pandemic really gave me a new hunger to do big things with life and jump on every opportunity that comes my way.”
Her mother, Bridget, who has been cheering her on from home in Burton Leonard, plans a welcome home party in February, and has been lighting candles at her local Catholic church as she prays for their safe return.
Mrs Mellor said: “At first, I was absolutely terrified at the thought of them rowing unsupported.
“Tackling waves of up to thirty feet high, at one point their boat capsized and two of the team fell in the water but managed to get back on board once the vessel self-righted.
Mrs Mellor said: “I’ve had three emails and spoken on the phone on Christmas Day.
“What she misses most is good water, all she wants is a nice glass of sparkling water.
“I’m very proud of her, and all the girls in the team.
“It’s very uplifting to know there are still young people willing to push themselves to the limit and challenge themselves for good causes.”
Of 38 teams in the race, known as The World’s Toughest Row, the Wavebreakers are currently sitting in tenth place overall and in second place for teams of three.
They have reached £74,500 so far towards their £140,000 fundraising target for the World Wildlife Fund’s Climate Crisis Fund, and the UNHCR’s Climate Crisis Work, which provides humanitarian relief to refugees displaced by climate crisis.
Bobbie said: “Our campaign will protect the most vulnerable animal species and climate refugees.
"Together there is still time to make an impact,”
“Everyone has a part to play in fighting the climate crisis and we hope to inspire others.”