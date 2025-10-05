Nidderdale District Under-11s cricketers make history by winning Yorkshire title

Ben Quick with his title-winning Nidderdale District Under-11s cricket team. Picture: Submitted

Following a thrilling display of teamwork, determination, and cricketing prowess, the Nidderdale District Under-11 cricket team was crowned champions of Yorkshire for the first time in the age-group's history.

The task facing Ben Quick's side was no easy one, yet they managed to navigate a fiercely competitive tournament featuring 16 different regions from across the county with real skill.

Nidderdale District's journey to the title began with a dominant performance in the competition's group stage, where they emerged victorious from fixtures against York, Derwent, and East Yorkshire.

Their winning momentum continued in the semi-finals, where Halifax were edged out, setting the stage for a crunch showdown with Huddersfield in the final.

In a nail-biting contest, Nidderdale's young stars held their nerve, defeating the previously-unbeaten West Yorkshire outfit by three wickets to secure the county crown.

Coach Quick, who led the team to the semi-finals the previous year, said: "All the boys were fantastic and thoroughly deserved the win.

"Their hard work in training, improvement throughout the season, self belief and the spirit amongst the group was exceptional.

"This victory was built on the foundation of a true team effort, with all 13 squad members contributing to match-winning performances throughout the tournament.

"The squad comprised players from Harrogate, Beckwithshaw, Bilton, Whixley, and Kirk Deighton, and this diversity proved to be a strength, as the boys united behind a shared goal."

This historic county championship success marks a milestone moment for Nidderdale District Under-11s, and coach Quick says that both he and his players are full of excitement and anticipation for the future:

He added: "Hopefully, the boys will continue to take their game to the next level, all whilst enjoying every moment of it."