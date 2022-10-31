Nestled in the heart of Pateley Bridge proudly central to the park, alongside the river Nidd with its own band stand, is a crown green bowls club and pavilion.

Surrounded by benches frequently occupied by observers and visitors who enjoy a relaxing vista.

The crown green has become synonymous with sunny afternoons in rural Nidderdale. Meanwhile the sport harks back to a deeply British sense of identity.

Pateley Bridge Bowling Club take away a treasure pot of awards after years of rebuilding the green.

However, it has not always been so ‘honky dory’. It is worth noting that the club has only just found its ‘feet’ after years of rebuilding and seeking funds.

Problems began just before the pandemic when serious flooding destroyed the green, this was no ordinary year of flooding. Due to not being able to see reform past the record floods they closed the club. Pateley’s bridge itself was also under threat from the floods that year.

During this time the club applied to Sports Relief, an organisation offering grants, pleading for help. This felt like the final life line as the green needed complete renovation, including replacing the wood entirely due to rot.

Naturally pandemic meant the club ran into other problems during restrictions despite people still yearning for the social interaction. Options to postpone membership and although leagues were down members still paid. A period of progression took centre stage during which local boy Lee Chandler, owner of Spar, took it upon his own time to care for the green each morning. Noting the incredible job he has done and how long it takes to achieve this, the club began to feel a welcome wind in their sale.

Table full of awards at Nidderdale bowling club.

The green is over 100 years old and has recently fought to remain in existence, without increase in membership its future is uncertain.

Though there are still hills to climb to reach their proverbial ‘hey-day’, the club expresses open arms to anyone who is looking to open their social circle whilst enjoying some healthy competition. Taking on fresh talent does mean extra support including admin which they are keen to find, extend leagues, refreshments and availability of equipment.

Angela Leggett, one of the longest standing members talks about how the green combines meeting new people in towns with the added advantage of a small sports interest.

"It’s a very special social time and it can be anytime of day. There’s always someone to talk to and you share similar interests whilst enjoying a little competitive spirit”

It is clear that village greens need care and play a huge part in the wellbeing of the locals in Britains rural areas.

With the trophies collected this summer being a record win for the club, you could say they are riding a high after such struggle. With this in mind, the club asks you to embrace no restrictions, gentle exercise, sociability, and banish post lockdown blues. As they wrote on their recent poster “Pateley Bridge Bowls Club needs you”.