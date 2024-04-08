New sponsor for local disability football club

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The club’s new kit will see them battle it out in the West Riding Ability Counts League and will be worn with the MJ Ryder logo proudly displayed on the fronts of the shirts.

Harrogate Gateway FC is a football club for adults with a learning disability and is part of Harrogate and District Mencap Society. The club was formed in 1995 and has over 35 players who train regularly every week.

MJ Ryder’s founder and Director, Amanda Ryder, said:

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harrogate Gateway Football Club with new MJ Ryder kit

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I thought it would be a great idea for MJ Ryder to provide Harrogate Gateway with a new kit because of the fantastic work they do. Plus, it’s a wonderful way to give back to our community and support a local club!”

The club is run by a small group of enthusiastic volunteers. Training sessions are run every Tuesday at St Aidan’s High School on Oatlands Drive and its three teams compete in the West Riding Ability Counts football League.

The club regularly have players called up to play for regional and national teams, regular taking part in the Home Internationals and European Championships.

Mark Summers, club manager at Harrogate Gateway FC, said:

Amanda Ryder (Director) presenting the new kit to HGFC forward James Parker

“Harrogate Gateway FC is dedicated to the development and provision of football for disabled people in the Harrogate area. We want to encourage participation regardless of ability levels and we want to provide an opportunity for everyone to play at a level that suits them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were delighted when MJ Ryder said that they wanted to sponsor the team. The kit made its debut last month in the league games in Leeds. It looked fantastic! The players were thrilled to bits and it certainly seemed to up their game.

The team is currently second in the League, just two points off the top spot, so it would be great if we could retain the championship with the new kit.”