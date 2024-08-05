Georgie Brayshaw celebrates winning Olympic gold with her quadruple sculls team-mates. Picture: Chloe Knott/Team GB

New Olympic champion Georgie Brayshaw says if she could go back and tell her 15-year-old self anything it would be to never give up and don’t take no for an answer.

That is what she had to do back when after a horse riding accident left her paralysed down her left-hand side and in a coma for nine days.

Fifteen years later, Harrogate’s Brayshaw is an Olympic champion, thrillingly so as part of a women’s quadruple sculls crew that took gold in a photo finish on another dramatic day at Paris 2024.

Trailing in the final for the entire race, the British crew of Brayshaw, Lola Anderson, Lauren Henry and Hannah Scott surged back over the last 200 metres and got their noses in front right on the line at the Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium.

The Team Great Britain quadruple sculls squad that won Olympic Gold. Picture: Francois Nel/Getty Images

Standing with her gold medal around her neck, the former St John Fisher Catholic High School pupil said: “Never give up. From 15 when I had the accident to now there have been so many things that haven’t gone right, trials that haven’t gone right, training sessions that haven’t gone well and I have just kept going and going and going.”

The injuries that she suffered as a teenager changed her life. Her parents were told she may never walk again.

But a defiant Brayshaw rebuilt her body through rehab and physiotherapy.

Asked as she looked down at her gold medal what she would say to her 15-year-old self, Brayshaw replied: “Don’t take no for an answer and I will never take no for an answer, I’ll always prove people wrong.

“Anyone that’s ever doubted me this is what I’ve done, and anyone that has ever been doubted this is what you can do too.

“You can get to the top as well. You’ve just got to believe in yourself.”

Brayshaw didn’t take up rowing seriously until after university. A spell at Leeds Rowing Club helped her on her way to the Great Britain squad at Berkshire.

Now an Olympic champion, she wants to carry on to the Los Angeles Games in four years’ time.

“Yeah definitely, I’ve still got more in me,” she said. “Keep going. I can’t wait. Age is nothing, I’m the oldest one in the boat, I’m in my prime.”