National coaching honour for Staveley petanque club president

A petanque club member from the Ripon area has been appointed to coach the national team in the sport’s forthcoming World Championships.

President of the club which meets in the grounds of the Staveley Arms Public House in North Stainley, Matthew Blyton, says he is delighted at the honour.

“The National Governing Body, Pétanque England, has appointed me to be the national coach to the team of four women who will represent England in the forthcoming World Championships that take place near Barcelona between November 12-14,” said Matthew.

“It’s a great honour.

“I’ve coached our youth teams before and played in four myself many years ago, but this will be my first with England’s women team.”

The competition was initially planned for Thailand but was cancelled due to the pandemic but the Spanish federation stepped in to host the championships.

“I play petanque and have done for over 40 years,” added Matthew, pictured.