Sean Triana scored a brace of tries as Harrogate RUFC were narrowly defeated by local rivals Wharfedale at Rudding Lane. Picture: Daniel Kerr

Harrogate RUFC produced a much-improved performance but narrowly lost out in their derby clash with Wharfedale.

Promoted from North One East as champions at the end of last term, the Aces kicked-off their 2024/25 National Two North campaign with a defeat at Billingham.

Head coach Dan Scarbrough said that there was plenty wrong with his team’s performance last time out, but they pushed a Wharfedale side that finished fourth last season close on Saturday afternoon, eventually going down 35-29.

Boosted by the return of the influential Kristan Dobson in the centres and the inclusion of debutant Sean Triana on the wing, Harrogate began the game in the ascendency.

Aces captain Sam Brady in action against Wharfedale at Rudding Lane. Picture: Daniel Kerr

They were rewarded in the fourth minute when Tom Steene slotted a penalty, though Wharfedale responded immediately when Sam Gaudie went over for a try which he converted himself.

‘Gate had the opportunity to get back in the game in the ninth minute, but that penalty chance was missed.

Nevertheless, they took the lead in the 17th minute courtesy of a fluent passing move. Kodie Brook broke through before handing off to Conor Miller, who applied the finishing touch.

Fly-half Steene converted for a 10-7 advantage, but ‘Dale went back in front 10 minutes later following some forward pressure, Jake Armstrong touching down and Gaudie adding the extras.

Sean Triana scores his second try of the afternoon. Picture: Daniel Kerr

Undeterred, the hosts deservedly went back ahead in the 31st minute when Triana crossed the whitewash, Steene kicking the additional two points for a 17-14 interval lead.

Unfortunately for the Aces, Wharfedale came out a different side in the second half, scoring three converted tries in the space of just 11 minutes through Oliver Cicognini, Jack Pinder and Gaudie, who converted all three.

Trailing 35-17 with 13 minutes left on the clock, ‘Gate launched a late attempt to salvage something from the contest.

Prop Jacob Percival forced himself over in the right-hand corner in the 70th minute, then Dobson broke from halfway before releasing Triana to register his second score of the afternoon.

Semi Tokaduadua made his debut for Harrogate RUFC from the replacements bench. Picture: Daniel Kerr

And Brook’s conversion ensured that the home side were rewarded with a losing bonus point.

This Saturday, Harrogate travel to Abbeydale Park to renew acquaintances with Sheffield. Kick-off is at 3pm.