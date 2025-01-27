Mixed fortunes for Harrogate Hockey Club Men's 1st XI following winter break

By Rhys Howell
Published 27th Jan 2025, 23:07 BST
Updated 27th Jan 2025, 23:08 BST
Charles Edmondson was on target during Harrogate Men's 1s' home loss to Durham City.
Charles Edmondson was on target during Harrogate Men's 1s' home loss to Durham City.
Harrogate Hockey Club Men’s 1st XI have not made the best of starts to 2025, losing two of their opening three Yorkshire & North East Premier Division fixtures of the new calendar year.

Beaten 4-2 away at Leeds Adel in their first game back following the winter break, Joe Horne’s team bounced back with a victory by the same score-line at home to City of York last Wednesday evening.

Eddie Crossley bagged a brace in that derby clash, with skipper Horne and Tom Gugan also on target.

But ‘Gate failed to build on that result on Saturday afternoon, suffering a 3-2 home loss against Durham City.

Harrogate Hockey Club Men's 1s captain Joe Horne in action against Durham City. Picture: Gerard Binks
Harrogate Hockey Club Men's 1s captain Joe Horne in action against Durham City. Picture: Gerard Binks

Trailing 3-0 by the 41st minute, goals from Crossley and Charles Edmondson got the hosts back into the contest, however they were unable to complete what would have been an impressive comeback.

Third-placed Harrogate visit Durham University 3s this Saturday afternoon.

