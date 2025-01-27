Mixed fortunes for Harrogate Hockey Club Men's 1st XI following winter break
Beaten 4-2 away at Leeds Adel in their first game back following the winter break, Joe Horne’s team bounced back with a victory by the same score-line at home to City of York last Wednesday evening.
Eddie Crossley bagged a brace in that derby clash, with skipper Horne and Tom Gugan also on target.
But ‘Gate failed to build on that result on Saturday afternoon, suffering a 3-2 home loss against Durham City.
Trailing 3-0 by the 41st minute, goals from Crossley and Charles Edmondson got the hosts back into the contest, however they were unable to complete what would have been an impressive comeback.
Third-placed Harrogate visit Durham University 3s this Saturday afternoon.
