Mixed fortunes for Harrogate CC as Knaresborough CC win again

Sri Lankan ace Ishan Abeysekara impressed once again for Harrogate CC's 1st XI. Picture: Gerard Binks

The weekend was one of mixed fortunes for Harrogate CC’s 1st XI, who bounced back from a disappointing result on Saturday to record a fine victory 24 hours later.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Stiff’s men were unable to build on their strong start to their 2025 Yorkshire Premier League North Premier Division campaign when they travelled to Castleford.

Having posted a huge score on their way to a comfortable win over Beverley in their opening match, the Roosters were bowled out for just 183 on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ishan Abeysekara (37) and Isaac Light (34) made starts, but with nobody able to go big, Harrogate looked in trouble at the midway point of the game.

And, Castleford did indeed knock those runs off with nearly six overs to spare, reaching 184/4 despite a couple of wickets apiece for Charlie Stokes and Abeysekara.

But, on Sunday, ‘Gate produced a good bowling display as they managed to successfully defend a slightly lower score when they entertained Durham-based Norton CC in round one of the National Club Championship.

Will Bates weighed in with 66 as the hosts put 182 on the board before getting rid of their opponents for 152.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sri Lankan spinner Abeysekara shone with the ball, finishing up with figures of 4-18.

Newly-promoted Knaresborough had no YPLN Premier Division fixture this week, but were in K3 Dental Cup action on Sunday.

Having enjoyed a superb win against York last time out, Greg Pickles’ team impressed again as they eased past Appleby Frodingham.

Chasing 227/6 in that 40-over clash, Knaresborough hit 228/6 in 37.4 overs in reply.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Skipper Pickles (65 not out) led the way with a half-century, while Jonny Tattersall (45) and Will Wade (35) also contributed.

Meanwhile, Sessay suffered a third loss in as many Premier Division outings when they travelled to York.

The Thirsk outfit were set a target of 260 for victory, and although they made a decent fist of their run-chase, fell 41 runs short in the end.

Madawa Warnapura (66), Henry Stevens (44 not out) and captain Mark Jackson (44) all batted well, however the visitors ran out of overs with the scoreboard reading 218/8.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harrogate 2nds registered their maiden Premier Division Two victory of the season in some style as they crushed Londesborough Park.

Sanjay Mani plundered 125, while Jordan Sleightholme struck 73 not out and George Owram chipped in with 43 to help the Roosters rack up 301/5 in 50 overs.

Brad Smith (4-39), Sleightholme (3-9) and Pavan Seneviratne (3-27) then made light work of routing the visitors, getting rid of them for just 77 as 'Gate went on to complete a 224-run triumph.

Championship West leaders Bilton In Ainsty made it three wins out of three for the season thanks to a 78-run success over Whitkirk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seth Smith (95) and Dom Exton (41) batted nicely for the Frogs, helping them to 278/8.

Samar Farooq (3-42) then did his bit with the ball as the away side were dismissed on 200.

Studley Royal endured a nightmare with the bat when they made the trip to Heworth.

Leo Wilson (4-21) and Louie Wilson (3-37) bowled nicely to get the visitors into a great position in the game with only 144 needed for victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Studley were skittled for just 51 in reply, losing their last seven wickets for 20 runs.

Thirsk were bowled out for 210 chasing 238 at home to Selby.

Thomas Baldock (54) struck a half-century for the hosts, and Tom Scott added 37, though their efforts ultimately proved fruitless.

Rock-bottom Sessay 2nds were all out for 187 at Osbaldwick having been set a target of 267.

Chris Morrison did his best to inspire the strugglers with an excellent knock of 65.