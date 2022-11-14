Former England internationals Mike Tindall, left, and Simon Shaw, right, with auction winner Ian Chimes at Harrogate Pythons RUFC's annual dinner. Pictures: Simon Godsave

This year’s guest speakers were former England internationals and 2003 World Cup winners Mike Tindall and Simon Shaw, while the evening was hosted, for the final time, by Simon Croft, supported by Terry Crystal.

The night began with Pythons chairman Julian Tatlow thanking the event’s main sponsors for their continued backing and outlining how funds from the dinner went to support player safety at the club.

Shaw was the first guest to speak, followed by Tindall, who is currently starring on ITV’s I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here.

Guests from Oracle Finance, one of the main sponsors of Harrogate Pythons' annual dinner, with Mike Tindall and Simon Shaw.

Asked by former England Rugby team doctor Crystal “how did a Yorkshire lad meet the Windsors?”, a 40-minute answer followed, filled with stories of Tindall’s rugby career, World Cup preparations and competition and of course his royal experience.

“What a brilliant evening once again”, reflected Tatlow, organiser of the event.

“Both speakers were outstanding. Mike Tindall is, by overwhelming consensus, the best speaker so far at a Pythons’ dinner. I need to thank our main sponsors for supporting us in getting them.

"Slingsby Gin, Don Controls, Oracle Finance, Ripon Select Foods and Weatheroak have been our regular sponsors and this year JaRose Interiors came on board. I can’t begin to explain how much their generosity means to our club.

"It’s not all been accounted for yet but it looks like we’ve raised at least £15,000.”