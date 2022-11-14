Mike Tindall and Simon Shaw help Harrogate Pythons RUFC raise in excess of £15,000 at annual dinner
Harrogate Pythons RUFC recently held their annual dinner at The Old Swan Hotel, raising more than £15,000 on the night.
This year’s guest speakers were former England internationals and 2003 World Cup winners Mike Tindall and Simon Shaw, while the evening was hosted, for the final time, by Simon Croft, supported by Terry Crystal.
The night began with Pythons chairman Julian Tatlow thanking the event’s main sponsors for their continued backing and outlining how funds from the dinner went to support player safety at the club.
Shaw was the first guest to speak, followed by Tindall, who is currently starring on ITV’s I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here.
Asked by former England Rugby team doctor Crystal “how did a Yorkshire lad meet the Windsors?”, a 40-minute answer followed, filled with stories of Tindall’s rugby career, World Cup preparations and competition and of course his royal experience.
“What a brilliant evening once again”, reflected Tatlow, organiser of the event.
“Both speakers were outstanding. Mike Tindall is, by overwhelming consensus, the best speaker so far at a Pythons’ dinner. I need to thank our main sponsors for supporting us in getting them.
"Slingsby Gin, Don Controls, Oracle Finance, Ripon Select Foods and Weatheroak have been our regular sponsors and this year JaRose Interiors came on board. I can’t begin to explain how much their generosity means to our club.
"It’s not all been accounted for yet but it looks like we’ve raised at least £15,000.”
Event photographer Simon Godsave was sponsored by Teakwood Investments, while Warehouse Storage Solutions bought every table a bottle of port.