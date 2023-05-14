Mat Pillans stars with the bat as Harrogate CC triumph at Scarborough CC

Mat Pillans hit a rapid half-century to help Harrogate CC to victory on the road at Scarborough. Pictures: Simon Dobson

The Roosters have seen two of their opening four league fixtures rained off, but have won both of the other two in fairly comfortable fashion as well as beating Beverley in a Yorkshire Leagues Knock-out Cup tie.

On Saturday, skipper Will Bates lost the toss and his side were put into bat at North Marine Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And they looked to be in big trouble when all but one of their top-order failed to fire and they slumped to 90/6.

Arjun Ramkumar was the only one of the Roosters' top-order batsmen to make a significant contribution at North Marine Road.

But a half-century from Arjun Ramkumar (52) kept them in the contest before big-hitting South African allrounder Mat Pillans arrived at the crease and smashed four sixes and three fours in his 61-ball knock of 71 not out.

His efforts meant that Harrogate closed on 231/8 after their 50 overs, a total which would prove beyond Scarborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The seasiders made a steady start to their run-chase, but wickets fell at regular intervals, meaning that they didn’t make it any further than 180.

Sri Lankan spinner Ishan Abeysekara snapped up three wickets for ‘Gate, while skipper Bates, Henry Thompson and Jonny Macgregor each bagged a brace.

Paceman Jonny Macgregor picked up a couple of wickets in Saturday's success by the seaside.

Struggling Sessay’s home showdown with Driffield Town was called off, leaving the Thirsk outfit second-from-bottom of the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harrogate 2nds’ third success in four matches this term saw them move up to third place in Yorkshire Premier League North Championship West.

Brad Smith was the pick of their attack, claiming 3-34 as visiting Carlton Towers were restricted to 147/9.

‘Gate made hard work of knocking off the required runs, slipping to 93/6 at one stage before eventually reaching 151/8 in the 47th over.

William Harwood was their top-scorer with a knock of 32.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Knaresborough climbed to fifth place courtesy of their crushing win over Acomb.

History repeated itself as captain Greg Pickles finished unbeaten on 101 for the second match in succession, leading his side to 218/4.

Tashmial Henry then bagged 4-22, while Tom Baines, Andy Ward and Toby Giddings took a couple of scalps apiece to knock the away team over for 100.

Leo Wilson (3-8) and Nicholas Cunningham (3-28) scooped a trio of wickets each during Studley Royal’s nine-wicket rout of Pickering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad