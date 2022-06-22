South African paceman Mat Pillans starred with the bat rather than the ball during Harrogate CC's Yorkshire Premier League North success over Beverley Town.

The Roosters found themselves in deep trouble away to Yorkshire Premier League North's bottom side, an early batting collapse seeing them reduced to 58/6.

But former Yorkshire paceman Pillans came to their rescue with a fine half-century at number eight, leading his side to a competitive total of 214 all out.

The South African's 74-ball knock of 82 featured six fours and three sixes and was backed up nicely by number 10 Jonny MacGregor, who struck a quickfire 36.

Basement boys Beverley made a steady start to their reply, but they struggled to cope with the bowling of Sri Lankan spinner Ishan Abeysekara, who claimed 4-49.

Henry Thompson also did his bit, capturing 3-15 as the hosts were dismissed on 178.

Victory lifts Harrogate one place up to eighth in the table, where they now sit a couple of points ahead of local rivals Sessay.

Mark Jackson's men were soundly-beaten on the road at Woodhouse Grange, having been knocked over for just 154.

Tim Hall was the away side's top-scorer with 43, the Grange batsmen finding the going much easier as they cruised to 155/2 in 28 overs.

Knaresborough pulled off a sensational result when they entertained Division One West leaders Thirsk.

Tashmial Henry struck a fine 102 not out from only 61 balls, Greg Pickles made 93 and Dave Girling added 38 as the home side racked up a mammoth 320/5 against opponents who had won eight out of eight prior to Saturday's contest.

Tom Baines, Andy Ward and Toby Giddings then took a trio of scalps apiece as Thirsk were skittled with only 93 on the board.

And Knaresborough's emphatic 227-run triumph saw them trim their visitors' lead at the summit to just eight points.

Studley Royal sit one position further back in third having eased past Sessay 2nds at the weekend.

Dan Craven bagged 4-24 as the hosts were sent packing for 98, Ferdinand Rex (36) the only home batsman to offer any real resistance.

Skipper Rob Nicholson (39) and Jonny Harding (36 not out) then steered Studley to 101/3 inside 19 overs.

Fifth-placed Harrogate 2nds also recorded a comfortable win after bowling their opponents out for a double-figure score.

Ben Stokes (5-6) was the star of the show as Clifton Alliance 2nds collapsed from 55 without loss to 97 all out, Brad Smith (3-16) also contributing.

George Owram (31) and Brian Fenwick (26 not out) then led 'Gate to 99/4.

Pannal remain fourth in Galtres Division Two, just two points shy of the second promotion spot following Saturday's 46-run success at home to Stamford Bridge 2nds.

Andy Ellis (71), Martyn Wood (38), Rob Ellis (32), Damian Sivajoti (30) and Darren Shaw (30) all chipped in as the men from Burn Bridge Lane made their way to 260 all out.

An excellent bowling performance by Rob Smith (5-15), backed up by Andy Ellis (3-32), then helped get rid of Stamford for 214.

Ripon suffered a sixth defeat in nine outings this term when they failed to chase down Rufforth's meagre total of 114 all out.

Not for the first time in 2022, Jake Briscombe impressed with the ball in hand, claiming 4-36 alongside Paul Ainsley (3-13).

But, having appeared to have done the hard work and got themselves into a great position to go on and complete a much-needed victory, the hosts were dismissed for just 93 despite the efforts of Richard Hooks (41 not out).

That loss leaves Ripon third-from-bottom of the pile, one place above Knaresborough 2nds, whose batsmen also failed to fire at the weekend.