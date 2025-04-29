Harrogate RUFC were relegated from National Two North despite beating fellow strugglers Billingham on the final day of 2024/25. Picture: Daniel Kerr

Harrogate RUFC’s 2024/25 campaign may have ended in relegation from National Two North, but Martyn Wood insists that he is “hugely proud” of his players’ efforts.

The Aces were demoted in fairly dramatic fashion on the final day of the season despite fighting back from 21-0 down to beat Billingham 48-35.

But results elsewhere rendered that victory academic and meant that the Rudding Lane outfit ended the weekend where they began it – bottom of the pile.

They actually finished level on points with second-from-bottom Billingham, but ended up going down because of the fact that they have won less games than their rivals over the course of the season.

Harrogate RUFC director of rugby Martyn Wood addresses his players after their relegation was confirmed. Picture: Daniel Kerr

With 15 minutes left to play on Saturday, Harrogate appeared destined to survive due to them being well in front against the County Durham outfit, while fellow strugglers Hull trailed at Otley.

But, although ‘Gate did go on to win their match, Hull staged a late fightback, which saw them climb off the foot of the table and condemned Wood and his troops to the drop.

A season of close calls and fine margins has also seen the Aces lose by seven points or less on no fewer than 10 occasions.

Thus, Harrogate’s director of rugby does not feel that his playing squad could really have given much more for the cause.

"Of course we are disappointed to have been relegated, but I am hugely proud of the players for their efforts this season,” Wood told the Harrogate Advertiser.

“We have played some great rugby at times, we have been competitive in all but a couple of matches, we have kept ourselves right in the fight throughout and given it a real good go.

“There have been so many close matches and a number of games where we should have won but didn’t. And I know that plenty of other teams can probably say they have been in the same boat, but it just goes to show how tight it has been in this league this year.

"We’ve taken it right to the final few minutes of the last game of the season, and it is only then, at the final hurdle, that we have eventually fallen.

"So, credit to the boys. They have worked hard and they have stuck together and it’s them who I really feel for, because they have undoubtedly put their heart and soul into trying to keep us in National Two North.”