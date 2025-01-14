Harrogate KTA students shone in the fifth Online Open Poomsae Championships. Picture: Submitted

Harrogate KTA Taekwondo & Martial Arts Academy recently held its fifth Online Open Poomsae Championships.

The competition, which was organised and run by Academy founder and 7th Dan Taekwondo Master Kambiz Ramzan Ali and his international team, attracted approximately 250 entrants from 25 different countries worldwide.

The championships saw Taekwondo practitioners from all around the globe perform online before a panel of expert international judges, with the action broadcast live over YouTube and Facebook.

As well as hosting the event, Harrogate KTA also entered a team to compete. They were represented by Joseph O’Rourke, Hedieh Mahram, Harvey Ricardo, Matilda Davis, Ava Sajedi, Selena Teji, Samuel Ricardo, Katie Zarifi, Xander Penswick, Dastan Ataee, Laura Binns, Sienna Roberts and Rocio Perez.

The Harrogate squad was successful in securing an impressive haul of 11 medals overall – three gold, three silver and four bronze.

That strong showing from the local athletes earned Harrogate KTA a fourth-placed finish overall in the international team rankings.

Following the success of both the competition and the home athletes, Harrogate MP Tom Gordon personally commended all the individuals involved and Harrogate KTA.

A delighted Master Ali said: “I would like to congratulate all my students on their incredible performances at the 5th KTA Open championships.

“I was pleased to see our team place fourth in the overall rankings. I am also very proud that our squad was commended by Harrogate's representative MP Tom Gordon, and I would like to extend my gratitude for all his support of our club.”