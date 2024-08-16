Local Knaresborough children’s football team scores big with franchisee sponsorship

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Knaresborough Retail Park McDonald's sponsors Glen Junior Football team.

McDonald’s Franchisee, Thomas Atherton, who owns and operates the restaurant at Knaresborough Retail Park, is proud to become the new sponsor for Glen Junior Football team. The sponsorship will help support the youth team by funding new kits and training equipment for the current 24/25 season and seasons ahead.

Thomas Atherton, his partner Susie Bradley and the restaurant have been supporting grassroots football in the local community as part of McDonald’s Fun Football programme for many years. McDonald’s is the UK’s longest-standing supporter of grassroots football and has worked with the Home Nation Football Associations for over 20 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The couple have fully immersed themselves in the team, providing the kids with brand-new kit, essential equipment bags and snacks & drinks for match days. By doing so, the Knaresborough restaurant have become an integral part of the team’s journey to success.

Glen Junior Football team at McDonald's Knaresborough Retail Park

Local McDonald’s Franchisee Thomas Atherton, who owns and operates the Knaresborough Retail Park restaurant, said: “Youth football is important for our community which is why we support the local team through our restaurant, and I am delighted to help support Glen Junior Football team by providing them with new kit and training equipment. I look forward to seeing the team play their upcoming fixtures.”

The sponsorship builds on the commitment McDonald’s has for the game. The brand is the longest-standing supporter of grassroots football in the UK and has worked with the Home Nation Football Associations for over 20 years. McDonald’s Fun Football programme is committed to providing over 10 million hours of free football opportunities to more than one million children by 2026. To find a Fun Football session local to you, visit www.mcdonalds.co.uk/funfootball.