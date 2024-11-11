Leeds Rhinos Legend Jamie Jones-Buchanan MBE named on the Advisory Board for Groundbreaking Executive Master of Sport Leadership Course

Leeds Rhinos legend and current RFL board member Jamie Jones-Buchanan MBE has been appointed a member of the Advisory Board for the newly launched Executive Master of Sport Leadership course, offered by the Carnegie School of Sport at Leeds Beckett University.

This pioneering course is set to transform the sport leadership landscape, championing inclusion and creating pathways for diverse candidates to access top-level executive roles within the sports industry.

Jones-Buchanan spent over two decades playing for Rugby League side Leeds Rhinos before becoming Chair of the RFL Inclusion Board with the important role of Director of Culture, Diversity, and Inclusivity at the club. His appointment to the Advisory Board establishes the University’s dedication to opening doors for diverse voices in sports leadership and nurturing an inclusive culture both on and off the pitch.

Jones-Buchanan said: “It’s a great honour to be a part of the Advisory Board for this new course. Leeds Beckett is a large part of my journey, and I feel privileged to have the opportunity to shape the careers of the future leaders of sport. The course incorporates equality, diversity, and inclusion, three values that are vital to the progression of those working in sport and the industry itself.”

The Executive Master of Sport Leadership is designed to elevate the careers professionals with five or more years of experience to make the leap to C-suite and executive leadership roles, equipping them with the knowledge and skills to navigate the complexities of modern sport. The course covers a wide array of topics, from strategy and commercial growth to high performance culture and sustainability, all while keeping Equality, Diversity & Inclusion (ED&I) at the forefront.

As a Leeds Beckett alumni and player for Leeds Rhinos, Jones-Buchanan is a pivotal figure within Yorkshire and his appointment to the Advisory Board will bring a bank of invaluable experience. It also highlights a strong commitment to developing future leaders in sport within Yorkshire and beyond. As Chair of the RFL Board, Jones-Buchanan’s role is to break down barriers and enhance the inclusion of rugby league and his influence will extend through this new role within the Advisory Board.

Dr Sara Ward, Director of Executive Education at the Carnegie School of Sport said: “We are thrilled to have a character of Jamie’s stature on the Advisory Board. He is someone with a strong link to the city of Leeds and the University, and his career is nothing short of inspirational. His current role as Director of Culture, Diversity, and Inclusion at Leeds Rhinos aligns perfectly with the course’s overarching goal to equip future leaders with the necessary skills and insights to accomplish success in the evolving sports industry.”

Jones-Buchanan joins the Advisory Board, which is made up of established sports leaders and specialists, ensuring the curriculum remains innovative and relevant in a rapidly evolving global sports industry. Other members include former England netball captain Geva Mentor, former Scotland international Shelley Kerr, and high-profile executives like Colin Povey and Steve Round.

Applications to the join the first cohort, launching in September 2025, are now open. For more information, visit https://www.leedsbeckett.ac.uk/emsl or contact [email protected].