Late goals condemn struggling Harrogate Hockey Club Ladies 1st XI to another defeat
Harriet Payne's team remain rooted to the foot of the Vitality Women's Conference North table after what was their seventh loss in nine outings this term.
They did however look to be on track for a much-needed maiden victory of the campaign thanks to Emma Waud's 34th-minute strike.
But, Waud was then sent off at the start of the final quarter and visiting Bowdon capitalised on their numerical advantage, netting two late goals to turn the game on its head and snatch all three points.
Defeat leaves 'Gate eight points from safety ahead of this Saturday's derby clash away at top-of-the-table Leeds 1s. That game is the last that Payne's side will play before the league's annual winter break.
After a week off, Harrogate's Men's 1st XI return to action in the Yorkshire & North East Premier Division when they visit fellow promotion-hopefuls Stockton.
Joe Horne's team currently sit third in the table, and victory this Saturday would leave them just a point behind their hosts, who occupy second spot.
'Gate Men's 2nd XI entertain Ramgarhia in Division Two (Yorkshire), while the Ladies 2nd XI visit Huddersfield Dragons.
