Knaresborough CC crowned league champions after rout of Clifton Alliance

Opening batsman Henry Thompson scored big runs once again for Harrogate CC. Picture: Richard Bown

Having taken over in pole position last week following victory over rivals Thirsk, Greg Pickles’ men opened up an unassailable lead at the summit after bowling their hosts out for just 62.

Jordan Tear led the way with a superb haul of 5-13, while Tom Baines backed him up with 3-20.

Pickles then led Knaresborough to 65/0 inside eight overs with a knock of 31 not out.

Back-to-back defeats for second-placed Thirsk mean that their own promotion hopes are now in the balance.

Undone by Knaresborough last weekend, they were dismissed for 150 chasing South Milford’s 235/7.

Ben Collinson weighed in with a fine 68 after Ben Crewe had earlier snapped up 4-69 with the ball.

Fourth-placed Studley Royal’s slim promotion hopes were ended by a five-wicket reverse at the hands of Sheriff Hutton Bridge 2nds.

The hosts were all out for 142, Dan Craven top-scoring with 24 before Bridge went on to reach 145/5 in 35.3 overs.

Ben Stokes took 4-26 and William Harwood 3-12 as Harrogate 2nds got rid of basement boys York 3rds for just 118.

Skipper George Owram (43 not out) then steered his side to a comfortable nine-wicket success inside 20 overs.

In the top flight, Henry Thompson starred with the bat once again as Harrogate CC 1st XI took on Driffield Town in Yorkshire Premier League North.

Having smashed a fine century in the Roosters’ victory over Beverley last time out, the opening batsman made 89 from just 95 deliveries as the hosts were bowled out for 239.

Cooper Smith also impressed, hitting 61, but the pair’s efforts proved to be in vain.

It took Driffield until the 47th over to complete their run-chase, but they did eventually wrap up a three-wicket success despite a couple of scalps for Sri Lankan spinner Ishan Abeysekara.

Sessay entertained Beverley at the weekend, though their fixture was abandoned after 28.3 overs.