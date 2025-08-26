Knaresborough CC complete derby double over local rivals Harrogate CC

Former Yorkshire CCC captain Jonny Tattersall made another important score for Knaresborough CC. Picture: Dave Williams

Knaresborough CC completed a derby double over local rivals Harrogate CC in the Yorkshire Premier League North Premier Division.

Greg Pickles’ men, who were promoted to the top flight as Championship West winners at the end of last term, followed up June’s narrow victory with a 47-run success at St George’s Road on Saturday afternoon.

Former Yorkshire CCC captain Jonny Tattersall was the star of the show for Knaresborough once again, backing up his century the week before with a fine knock of 96 at the top of the order.

William Wade (52) also contributed as the visitors were all out for 213, Ishan Abeysekara bagging 4-40 for Harrogate, while Henry Thompson claimed 3-24 on his return to the side.

Thompson then made 36 with the bat, and although Williams Bates added 34, the Roosters were dismissed on 166 as Maurice Griffin snapped up 4-44.

That result leaves ‘Gate fifth in the table, while Knaresborough climb one place to eighth.

Sessay remain rooted to the foot of the division, where they sit 28 points from safety, after Saturday’s three-wicket loss at Driffield Town.

Henry Stephens (54 not out) and Madawa Warnapura (51) both struck half-centuries to steer the Thirsk outfit to 193/9 in 50 overs.

But, although Joe Watson took 3-40, Driffield were able to knock off the required runs with more than four overs to spare.

Harrogate 2nds eased their Premier Division Two relegation fears with a 168-run demolition of Fairburn.

Oliver Horberry smashed 124 alongside Sanjay Mani (73) as the visitors racked up a hefty 363/7.

Tom Taylor then grabbed 3-34 to help get rid of Fairburn for 195.

Victory leaves ‘Gate 10 points clear of the bottom two with three games left to play.

Studley Royal remain second in Championship West after they sank rock-bottom Thirsk to make it 13 wins in their last 14 matches.

An unbeaten ton from Leo Wilson (113) saw the promotion-hopefuls to 271/7, Jake Edwards taking 3-59.

And Thirsk were then knocked over for 178, thanks largely to the efforts of Matt Coad (4-38) and Louie Wilson (3-35).

Sixth-placed Bilton In Ainsty eased to a comprehensive 145-run success at Sessay 2nds having put 324/6 on the board.

Rory Coe (92), Will Bartlett (76 not out), Seth Smith (72) and Noah Melling (43) all weighed in to put the Frogs in an extremely healthy position.

Skipper Dave Johnson hit 46 when Sessay responded, however they were unable to progress any further than 179 all out.

Ben Bartlett (3-6) and Samar Farooq (3-44) bowled well for the victors.