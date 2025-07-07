Harrogate CC 2nd XI captain Jordan Sleightholme scored useful runs during Saturday's win over Easingwold. Picture: Richard Bown

Knaresborough CC were soundly beaten by Sheriff Hutton Bridge in the Yorkshire Premier League North Premier Division.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Greg Pickles’ men looked in reasonable shape at 92/1, but despite Jonny Tattersall (38), Will Wade (37) and Tashmial Henry (33) all making starts, none of them were able to go on and score big runs.

Wickets then began to tumble following that solid start, and the hosts found themselves back in the pavilion with only 171 to their name.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Baines took a couple of scalps when Bridge replied, though he was unable to prevent them from easing to a seven-wicket success inside 31 overs.

Saturday’s result sees Knaresborough drop to ninth place in the table.

Sessay remain rooted to the foot of the division after they lost out by 42 runs at home to Woodhouse Grange.

A fine spell of bowling by Jacob Wintle saw him take five wickets and helped reduce the visitors to 62/5, however they managed to recover and ended up 216 all out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel Moriarty (42) kept Sessay in the hunt, but they were unable to progress any further than 174 all out.

That defeat was the Thirsk outfit’s 10th in 11 league outings so far this term.

Harrogate’s 2nd XI recorded back-to-back wins in Premier Division Two, ensuring that there remains some daylight between themselves and the relegation zone.

After a sequence of five consecutive losses, the Roosters overcame derby rivals York 2nds last time out, and followed that up with the narrowest of triumphs at Easingwold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter Greenfield (86), Jordan Sleightholme (39) and Ash Griffin (33) all contributed as ‘Gate posted 245/9 from their 50 overs.

The match went right down to the wire as Easingwold kept up with the required run-rate, leaving them needing two to win off the last two balls of the afternoon.

But, the penultimate delivery yielded nothing and the very last one saw the hosts lose their 10th wicket, meaning that Harrogate sneaked a one-run win.

Studley Royal moved up to third place in the Championship West standings courtesy of their seventh victory in eight games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Austin Hamilton (50) hit a half-century as they put 220 all out on the board at home to Bilton In Ainsty.

Matt Coad then snapped up an impressive haul of 5-51 as the Frogs were dismissed on 145, Seth Smith left stranded on 42 not out.

Sessay 2nds fell to a nine-wicket loss at Sheriff Hutton Bridge 2nds despite making their way to 213/9.

Guy Johnson struck 84 of those runs, though the hosts had no problem overhauling that total.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rock-bottom Thirsk also scored 213 in their first innings on their way to defeat, away at Whitkirk.

James Bell (56) and captain Thomas Baldock (55) both compiled half-centuries before the home side hit 217/5 in response.