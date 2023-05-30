Knaresborough boxer John Patrick Harker in action during his recent victory over Nicaragua's Reynaldo Cajina. Picture: Submitted

The 25-year-old super featherweight’s bout, on a show organised by Henry Wharton and Denzil Browne, was scored 40-37 in his favour, with one round adjudged to have been a draw.

"This was my fourth professional match and my third win,” a thrilled Harker told the Harrogate Advertiser.

"I won decisively on points. It was a great evening and I’m proud of my performance. Hopefully, I delighted my many local supporters especially as my opponent put up strong resistance, but I wore him down.

"This win is a springboard for six or maybe eight-round bouts with regional title fights, possibly before the end of the year. I’m grateful to my coach and manager Henry Wharton for his ongoing expertise and support.”

Born in Harrogate, Harker did not start boxing until his late teens, beginning his journey with Harrogate ABC before making the switch to Wharton’s Acomb-based gym a year later as a 17-year-old.

A roofer by trade, he won three Yorkshire titles as an amateur. He turned professional in 2021, boxing twice that year but has found it difficult to secure opponents more recently and also suffered an injury which resulted in him making one outing in 2022 prior to his recent 14-month hiatus.

"I’d become inactive,” explained Harker. “I hadn’t had a bout for 14 months, but now I’m back wanting longer and more challenging fights.

"It was always inevitable that I’d box and show what I’m capable of because I’ve flourished at Henry’s Gym. I’ve been there for nine or so years. I love how everyone gets along well with excellent training.”

Harker’s sponsors include Addyman’s of Knaresborough along with Bodhi Sports Massage Therapy of Ripon and Empire Fight Store Worldwide.

But for Harker, it is the support of his family that has been most significant of all on his boxing journey.

