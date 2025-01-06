John Parry revels in sweet taste of DP World Tour victory in Mauritius after 14-year wait
The Harrogate-born 38-year-old started the DP World Tour event’s final round five shots off the lead before a chip-in eagle, seven birdies and a single bogey saw him complete a two-shot win ahead of South Africans Dylan Naidoo and Christo Lamprecht.
The victory capped a stellar 2024 for Parry, which featured three wins on the Challenge Tour, but this was the Harrogate GC life member’s first trophy at this level since he bagged the Vivendi Cup in September 2010.
It also earned him a $200,000 bonus and entry into some prestigious events later in the DP World Tour season as he topped the tour’s Opening Swing rankings.
Parry revealed he had been close to giving up golf a number of years ago amid a struggle for form and results, thus his triumph in Mauritius tasted particularly sweet.
“It’s massive,” he said. “Five or six years ago – I was back on the EuroPro Tour and I was close to giving up golf after winning when I was 23 out here.
“So it’s been a long battle back but worth every moment for this week.
“It was a bit of a challenging week all week but that chip-in on the 12th really just gave me a bit of momentum for the rest of the round. That was a real key moment.
“That eagle there just got me a little spark, with a couple of good chances coming up. And I just really didn’t miss a shot coming in so that was really key.”
