Jiu Jitsu Academy Gracie Barra Harrogate to hold free self-defence workshop

Action from Brazilian Jiu Jitsu club, Gracie Barra Harrogate. Picture: Submitted

Located at The Zone at Hornbeam Park, Gracie Barra Harrogate boasts an ever-growing membership of both adults and children as young as three-years-old.

Lead by head instructor and Brazilian Jiu Jitsu black belt Lewis Matthews, the academy was launched in 2017 with the ambition of introducing and growing the sport in the area.

Regarded as one of the fastest growing sports in the world, Brazilian Jiu Jitsu combines grappling and ground work to control and restrain opponents, making it a perfect fit for anyone interested in learning self-defence.

Discussing the launch of the workshop, Matthews said: “We're so excited to be welcoming women of all ages and fitness levels to the club for this event.

"Our coaching team have put together a really comprehensive class, and I’m sure it’ll be a great opportunity for those attending to meet like-minded women in a fun and friendly environment.

"This workshop offers a fantastic chance for women to build confidence and try something new in a safe, controlled way".

The purpose-built, professional academy is currently enjoyed by 300 members, with classes available seven days a week.

The women’s self defence workshop is free to attend, and will run from 11am until 1pm. Follow up workshops are planned for later in the year.