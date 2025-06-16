Jake Brady will relish extra responsibility having returned to Harrogate RUFC from Leeds Tykes RUFC

By Nick Westby
Published 16th Jun 2025, 13:06 BST
Jake Brady in action for Harrogate RUFC during his previous spell playing for the club. Picture: Caught Light Photographyplaceholder image
Jake Brady in action for Harrogate RUFC during his previous spell playing for the club. Picture: Caught Light Photography
Jake Brady says the challenge of leading his own team and being the man responsible for the big decisions was too good to turn down after swapping National Two North champions Leeds Tykes for relegated Harrogate RUFC.

The 36-year-old will become the full-time director of rugby at Rudding Lane at the end of June, after six years as a player at Leeds and four years as the club’s general manager.

In that role he was responsible for rebuilding the former Premiership club from an operations and commercial standpoint.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Having helped them regain their footing in that respect before playing a big part on the pitch in two promotion challenges - the latter of which resulted in elevation to National One this past season - he is ready to spread his wings.

Jake Brady has left his position as Leeds Tykes' general manager. Picture: Tony Johnsonplaceholder image
Jake Brady has left his position as Leeds Tykes' general manager. Picture: Tony Johnson

Harrogate - one of his former clubs along with Darlington Mowden Park and Pontefract - have offered the perfect fit for the powerhouse lock forward.

“As soon as we got the job of promotion done at Leeds, I thought ‘what’s the next challenge?’” Brady revealed.

“This role is the right one for me with where I’m at in my career, it will be a chance to learn and grow.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I’ll be running the rugby department, choosing the coaching team, signing the players and everything like that.

“Although I’ve done a lot of the other stuff and had a big input into that at Leeds, the final say has not been mine and the responsibility has not been mine, so I want to give that element of it a go.”

Harrogate has in excess of 350 members with a thriving junior and minis section, as well as a women’s team. Brady will get stuck into all of that, but helping the first team bounce back from an agonising relegation from National Two North a couple of months ago is the priority.

“I don’t want to just focus on immediate promotion and be just trying to survive,” he said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I want to think long-term: how do we build a team for the long-term, not just a quick fix of trying to get promoted.

“It’s about how that progression grows into the year after; if we can get back into National Two, how do we stay up?

“They’ve got the foundations of a good team. The players have all said they want to stay for next year so it shows they’re a good group and pretty tight.

“And it shows the ambition of Harrogate as a whole, because it’s been a while since they had a full-time director of rugby.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“That was a good sign for me, because to do it properly you need to give someone the right time and the right space to get the job done. It’s tough to do as a part-time gig.”

Brady’s return will see him reunited with brother, Sam, who also plays in the second row and has been a stalwart for the Aces in recent years, captaining them with distinction.

The pair of them lining up alongside one another once again in the engine room bodes well for ‘Gate, less so for opposition packs in North One East next term.

But, what do Leeds make of his decision to move on? Brady, of course, does so with the full support of his previous club, who have praised him for his “exceptional leadership on and off the field”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tykes chair Alastair Da Costa said: “We’re incredibly grateful for everything Jake has brought to the club over the last five years. He has been a leader in every sense—on the pitch, in the dressing room, and off the pitch.

"Though we’re sad to see him go, he leaves with our full support and best wishes for the future. Jake will always be a part of the Tykes family and is welcome back anytime.”

Related topics:Leeds TykesLeeds
News you can trust since 1836
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice