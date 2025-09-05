Jake Brady aiming to lead Harrogate RUFC to promotion during first season in charge

Harrogate RUFC will kick-off their 2025/26 North One East campaign at home to Middlesbrough this Saturday. Picture: Daniel Kerr

Jake Brady will embark on his first season in charge of Harrogate RUFC with the aim of delivering an immediate promotion back to National Two North.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Relegated to North One East in dramatic fashion on the final day of 2024/25, the Aces kick-off the new term at home to Middlesbrough this Saturday (2pm).

And former club captain Brady, who was appointed as ‘Gate’s director of rugby this summer, has been clear about what he and his players are looking to achieve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Promotion is certainly the ambition,” Brady told the Harrogate Advertiser. “I sat the players down when I first came in and asked them what they wanted to achieve this year, and it was made pretty clear to me that they wanted to be held to the standards that will enable them to get straight back into National Two.

“That is the league that we want to be playing in, and although I have confidence in the squad we have put together I’m not going to say that we will definitely be able to pull it off.

“I’d like to think that we can, but we are heading a little bit into the unknown. At this stage, I don’t know how the other clubs in the division have recruited and exactly how strong each team is going to be.

“But, what I can say is that I will make sure that we do everything we can to be properly prepared, that we tick all of the boxes. For example, we are going to be fit enough to win league and have a game-plan that plays to our strengths and gives us the best chance of being successful. That doesn't mean that we will win the league, however it does mean that we will be capable of doing so.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite their relegation, ‘Gate have managed to keep the vast majority of their squad from last season together, with none of their first-team regulars having moved on.

And Brady has been busy bolstering their ranks during the summer months.

Dom Dalby, formerly of Ripon, and ex-Rotherham man Eoin Harrison have arrived to strengthen the Aces’ front row, while lock forward Jack Gilmartin has joined the club permanently having spent time at Rudding Lane on loan from Leeds Tykes last term.

Another ex-Tyke, Tobi Ademakin, has also signed on and will provide options at prop and number eight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the backs, North of England Under-20s scrum-half Dan Wilson has been drafted in alongside former Rotherham fly-half Charlie Metcalf, another player who spent time on loan with Harrogate during 2024/25.

Toby Jones, who plays at wing or full-back is another new face, while fellow back-three specialist Oliver Rosillo has rejoined the club following his return to the area from London.

As for Saturday’s opponents, Brady is not too sure what to expect.

"I’m a little bit in the dark when it comes to Middlesbrough because you can normally watch match footage of the other teams in the league to get an idea of what you will be coming up against,” he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But because they have been promoted and were playing in the division below last season, I haven’t been able to do that.

"I do know their head coach, Ollie Hodgson, and I know how he likes to play the game, so that does give me some insight.

"But the main thing is that we worry about ourselves and making sure we perform and play to our strengths. If we do that, then I don’t think we will go too far wrong on Saturday.”