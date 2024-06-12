Former Yorkshire CCC man Jack Shutt impressed with both bat and ball for Harrogate CC. Picture: SWpix

Harrogate CC 1st XI reached the quarter-finals of the K3 Dental Cup by winning a tight game against Tickhill on Sunday.

Having elected to bat first, the Roosters were reduced to 60/6 before Ash Griffin struck a quickfire 61 alongside Ash Griffin (47 not out), salvaging their side’s innings with a much-needed partnership of 95.

Chasing the ‘Gate total of 167/9 from 40 overs, Tickhill fell just seven runs short, former Yorkshire CCC spinner Shutt rounding off a fine all-round performance with a tight spell of bowling which saw him take 3-18 in his eight overs.

Either Clifton Alliance or Sheffield Collegiate await in the next round of the competition, which is scheduled to be played on Sunday July 14.

Elsewhere, Harrogate Strays (3rd XI) enjoyed a fine victory in the first round of the Atkinson Swires Cup.

Opponents Pateley Bridge batted first and made 168/,8 Archie Holtham bagging 3-34.

Despite skipper Matt Ingham’s 36 at the top of the order, ‘Gate lost wickets regularly in reply but Charlie Holtham’s unbeaten 36 supported by Dan Pugsley (27) saw them over the line with seven overs to spare.

Harrogate 4ths narrowly missed out on progressing to the next round of the Barrett Cup after losing a very close game to Lofthouse & Middlesmoor.

Both teams reached 106 in their 20 overs but Lofthouse came through by virtue of having only lost four wickets – one less than the Roosters.

Meanwhile in the junior section, many of Harrogate’s teams are also enjoying cup success.

Next week, the Under-11 Boys will meet Bilton in the final of the Reg Dickens Cup and, having beaten Tickhill in the last round, the U13s Boys have reached the Yorkshire Finals of the ECB Cup.

Unbeaten so far this season, the U15 girls are through to the next round of the ECB Cup where they meet Blagdon Park, whilst the U15 boys have reached the final of the Bob Mellor Cup, due to be played in early July.