Jack Shutt snapped up six wickets as Harrogate CC saw off Driffield Town. Picture: Gerard Binks

Jack Shutt shone with the ball as Harrogate CC’s 1st XI cruised to a 103-run success over Driffield Town CC.

The former Yorkshire CCC spinner returned fine figures of 6-24 to help get rid of the Woldsmen for just 135 in Saturday’s Yorkshire Premier League North Premier Division clash.

Fellow spinner Ishan Abeysekara also did his bit, snapping up 3-47 at St George’s Road.

Earlier, Harrogate had posted a first-innings total of 238/7 from their 50 overs.

Will Bates (52 not out) hit an unbeaten half-century, while Abeysekara (43) and captain David Stiff (41 not out) contributed important runs lower down the order.

That result leaves the Roosters fifth in the table, where they sit five places better off than local rivals Knaresborough.

Greg Pickles’ men dropped to second-from-bottom of the pile at the weekend after suffering a six-wicket loss at home to title-chasing Castleford.

William Wade (53) and Tashmial Henry (44) were Knaresborough’s leading lights in a score of 202/5 in 50 overs.

But, the league leaders made light work of knocking off the required runs, reaching 206/4 with almost 12 overs to spare.

Bottom-of-the-table Sessay registered a vital win in their quest for survival when they saw off Beverley Town.

The visitors put 209/8 on the board, Madawa Warnapura capturing three of the wickets to fall.

Warnapura then demonstrated his all-round ability by smashing a rapid, unbeaten knock of 82 from only 70 balls to carry Sessay to 213/6 with just two balls remaining.

Skipper Mark Jackson (44) and Guy Johnson (34) also chipped in for the Thirsk outfit.

That victory was just their second in the league this season and sees them close the gap to 10th place to 22 points.

In Premier Division Two, Harrogate 2nds had to endure a difficult afternoon on the road at Stamford Bridge.

Ashley Griffin (4-39) and Ben Stokes (3-48) were both among the wickets as the home side reached 245 all out.

But ‘Gate were sent packing for just 101 in response, a result which leaves them ninth in the table.

Studley Royal struck a significant blow in the Championship West title race when they sank fellow title contenders Sheriff Hutton Bridge 2nds.

Rob Nicholson’s men recorded a 10th triumph in 11 outings to move within eight points of their opponents, who remain top of the table.

Nicholson produced a captain’s innings, top-scoring with 62 alongside Louie Wilson (54) as Studley made their way to 257 all out.

Leo Wilson and Dan Craven then took three scalps apiece to help bowl Bridge out with the scoreboard reading 216.

Mid-table Bilton In Ainsty beat rock-bottom Thirsk in what was a close contest.

Dom Exton (112) paved the way for the Frogs to post 257/8 with a fine ton, Jake Edwards scooping 3-50.

Phil Schofield almost steered Thirsk to a much-needed success by making an excellent 123, however three wickets apiece for Monty Jackson and Seth Smith ensured that they could not progress any further than 242.