Reeling from the huge disappointment of finishing second-from-last during the defence of his 3m synchro title alongside Dan Goodfellow last week, the Yorkshireman delivered in fine style on Tuesday morning, remaining in the medal positions throughout.

The former Ripon Grammar School pupil qualified in third place in his semi-final, scoring 514.75 points.

And he carried his fine form into the opening couple of rounds of the final, scoring in excess of 85 in each of his first two dives, leaving him in the silver medal position.

He dropped off slightly third time around, but sat in bronze spot at the halfway stage with 252.35 points to his name.

Laugher continued to dive consistently, and a forward four-and-a-half somersaults tuck saw him score a stunning 96.90 from his penultimate attempt, moving him to within two points of silver ahead of the final round.

Laugher's last dive earned him 87.75 points, taking him to 518 in total, leaving him in contention for second place.

But, Wang Zongyuan (534.90) produced a excellent final effort to wrap up silver, dropping the Team GB athlete back down to bronze position.

Xie Siyi romped to gold, scoring 558.75, while Britain's James Heatly was well off the pace, coming home in ninth.

Former Harrogate Diving Club member Laugher made history five years ago at Rio 2016, becoming Great Britain's first-ever Olympic champion when he won 3m synchro gold alongside Chris Mears, then followed it up with and individual silver.